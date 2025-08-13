Combine harvester destroyed in Suffolk fire blaze

A combine harvester was destroyed by fire in a dramatic late-night blaze on a Suffolk farm, prompting a major emergency response.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of the blaze on farmland in Rushmere St Andrew, near Ipswich, at around 10.30pm on Saturday (9 August).

Firefighters from Woodbridge Fire Station described seeing a large plume of smoke and flames visible from a distance as they approached the scene.

Upon arrival, the team deployed a 45mm hose to douse the fire, with a second appliance sending two firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus into the danger zone to continue the extinguishing effort.

Farmers also assisted by using their own water bowser to flood the surrounding area, helping to prevent the fire from spreading further. Additional fire engines shuttled water from a nearby hydrant to support the operation.

This incident comes shortly after another fire involving approximately 200 tonnes of straw on Thursday evening.

That blaze required a response from fire crews across Woodbridge, Saxmundham, Framlingham, Ipswich East, and Leiston.

(Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters maintained a vigilant watch and dampened down the surrounding area to reduce the risk of further spread, with relief crews taking over after an overnight operation.

In 2025 alone, the National Fire Chiefs Council has recorded over 500 wildfire incidents. Meanwhile, data from NFU Mutual shows the financial impact of farm fires rose sharply in 2023, reaching £110 million — a 37% increase on the previous year.

In light of these incidents, the NFU has called on government, fire services, and local authorities to collaborate with farmers to minimise the risk of farmland fires.

The union is urging legislation to mandate the installation of fire suppression systems in combine harvesters at the point of sale.

Additionally, it wants public space protection orders introduced to restrict activities that could trigger wildfires, such as barbeques and sky lanterns.