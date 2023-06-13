Compact mixed farm in Scottish Borders launches to market

A compact mixed farm located in the Scottish Borders and extending to 195 acres has been brought onto the market.

Hawksnest Farm has about 195 acres of grazing land, a three-bedroom cottage and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

Galbraith is bringing the mixed farm to the market, with the agent calling it a "well-maintained and very adaptable farm in a lovely setting."

The farm is equipped with a productive block of pasture land which is "all in good heart and situated within a ring fence".

The farm buildings at Hawksnest include a range of traditional farm buildings split into a former byre, granary and stores.

There is also a number of more modern storage and cattle sheds, which Galbraith says may present alternative uses subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.

The farmland lies in a single block to the south and east of the farm steading and is bound to the east by the Allan Water.

(Photo: Galbraith)

The land has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 4.2, with a small area of Grade 5.1, and is currently all of the ground is down to pasture and used for a mix of grazing and fodder production.

Duncan Barrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, explained more: “There is an attractive three-bedroom cottage as well as an excellent range of farm traditional buildings and modern cattle sheds which could be put to a variety of uses.

"Balintore Cottage is situated in a private and secluded position with views over the surrounding countryside.

"The cottage provides spacious accommodation over one level, including three bedrooms, sitting room, kitchen and utility room. The cottage has its own garden, with a lawn, vegetable patch and small orchard."

(Photo: Galbraith)

The local area is well provided for by agricultural merchants and suppliers, with the nearby St Boswells Mart located 13 miles away.

Hawksnest Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for offers over £1,220,000 or in two lots.