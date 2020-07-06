Competition looks to young farmers to share net zero ideas

Fresh ideas are needed from young farmers to help the industry to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions across England and Wales by 2040

Young farmers are being challenged to share their solutions to help the farming industry reach its 2040 net zero emissions goal.

The video challenge, launched by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), encourages YFC members to think of climate change solutions.

It will involve young farmers sharing ideas or practical examples to help reach the industry's net zero by 2040 ambition.

Many farmers are already focusing on measures including improving productive efficiency, capturing more carbon and boosting renewable energy.







But the new competition wants to hear thoughts from next generation farmers on topics such as on-farm applications for carbon capture and storing, auditing, energy efficiency and renewable on-farm energy.

The NFYFC says it hopes that Britain's young farmers can show how 'committed the industry is towards the changes needed'.

NFYFC’s YFC Agri chairman, George Baxter said: “By taking part in the challenge, farmers can play an active part in helping to achieve the ambition, share ideas and most importantly have their voices heard.

“I would encourage those entering to be creative, bold and brave. If you have ideas for the future that you’d like taking seriously, start filming and get ready to share.

"As we emerge from the current Covid-19 restrictions, you could be representing the voice of UK young farmers at home and internationally.”

The NFU adds that young farmers will be 'crucial' in helping to steer the industry and the country towards a net zero future.

NFU deputy president, Stuart Roberts said: “The impacts of climate change are arguably one of the greatest challenges, but it also presents an opportunity for British agriculture to showcase real leadership when it comes to sustainable farming.

"This is precisely why we have set an ambition for British farming to be carbon neutral by 2040."

How do I enter the competition?

To enter, participants need to create a short video that demonstrates action or plans, such as:

• Showing what they are doing already to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

• Showing what more they plan to do, or what they would like to do.

• Explaining what they think is needed to reach net zero – for a business, a rural community, a country or globally.

Winners will be invited to spend a day at the NFU’s HQ - which will be a remote visit if Covid-19 restrictions are still in place - to talk with members of the climate change and communications teams.

Young farmers will also have the opportunity to share their ideas with international climate change policy makers at next year’s COP26 in Glasgow.

Entries for the challenge close on 30 July and should be sent to sarah.palmer@nfyfc.org.uk. If videos exceed 10MB, they can be submitted via NFYFC’s Facebook page.