Competition seeks photos showing best of Welsh farming

A photography competition has been launched to highlight the best of Welsh farming.

It seeks to showcase to Royal Welsh Show visitors photographs that encapsulate what Welsh farming means to the nation

The ‘What does Welsh farming mean to you?’ competition, launched by NFU Cymru, is themed around the union’s #WeAreWelshFarming campaign.

It is asking members of the public to submit photographs that sum up rural Wales and farming life.







Entrants are asked to submit images that fit one of the five categories of food, tourism, environment, economy and rural life.

The top three entries in each category will be exhibited in the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual marquee at this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

The competition's five categories include the We Are Feeding a Nation - a category all about how Welsh farming is feeding an ever growing population.

The We Are Supporting Tourism category spurs on photographers to look at how farming is supporting tourism through providing access to land and producing outstanding views.

One category, the We Are Enhancing the Environment, looks at how farming helps biodiversity and creates habitats for wildlife.

The We Are Boosting the Economy is all about how Welsh farming contributes to the rural economy and provides employment.

Lastly, the We Are the Heart of Rural Life category looks at how farming contributes to rural life through community work, YFCs and more.

NFU Cymru President, John Davies said: “Every day we see amazing images posted on social media by farmers across the length and breadth of Wales.

“By entering the competition, your image will form part of a rich tapestry of photographs highlighting the hardworking people in our sector and the beneficial work that they do.”

There has been numerous noteworthy agricultural photography competitions in the past.

In January this year, a photo showing a Cumbrian farm underway with lambing beat thousands of others to be crowned overall winner of a national photography competition.

The winner of the British Veterinary Association’s (BVA) annual competition in 2017 showed the world their picture of North Ronaldsey and Dartmoor sheep grazing under the milky way in Northumberland.

Those wishing to enter NFU Cymru's competition are encouraged to email their image with their name, contact details and the category they are entering the image into to nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk. The closing date for entries is Sunday 14th July 2019.