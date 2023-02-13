Competition seeks to find dairy farming's top young vlogger

A new competition has launched which seeks to find dairy farming’s top young vlogger who can educate children on how milk is produced.

Entries are now being accepted to the competition in the run-up to Borderway Dairy Expo, taking place on 10 and 11 March in Carlisle.

The theme is focused specifically on dairying and educating primary schoolchildren on where their milk comes from.

The competition, launched by Harrison & Hetherington (H&H), is open to anyone involved in farming in any way, aged up to 18 years.

Entries must be submitted as vlogs, with a maximum running time of five minutes.

H&H auctioneer and event organiser, Glynn Lucas, said he was expecting a 'spectacular response' from the dairy sector’s up and coming young farming vloggers.

“This is the fastest growing medium for the younger generation, and it’s a perfect way to showcase their life in farming and their views and ambitions for the future.

“With farming facing such a challenging future, it’s never been more important for us to educate the public on the importance of farming as the country’s main food producers, including the top-quality milk they buy in the supermarkets."

Sponsor Alastair Herd, director of Herd’s Media, added: “I’m amazed by the number and quality of videos and vlogs that are appearing on social media, made by people in farming and covering every possible aspect of farming life.

"This is opening up a window that gives the public a close-up view of real farming, and I’m delighted to help encourage the next generation of young vloggers to keep showing people how important farming is to the country’s future.”

Entry forms and instructions for the vlogging competition can be downloaded from H&H's Facebook page.