Competition to find 'climate friendly farming champion'

A new video competition will be launched next month to find a Scottish farmer who is taking extra measures to tackle climate change.

Those taking part will outline the steps they are taking to reduce emissions and highlight the wider environmental benefits that can be delivered as a result.

Entrants need to record a three-minute video, sharing their views on how Scottish agriculture can respond to climate change challenges.

The closing date for the competition is 1 February 2021, with the winner will be announced at NFU Scotland’s virtual AGM on 11 February 2021.

Those entering the union's competition will have a chance to win a drone with a tailored un-manned ariel vehicle (UAV) upload and satellite imagery package from SoilEssentials.

The panel of judges includes Mairi Gougeon MSP, Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment; Claire Taylor, political affairs editor at the Scottish Farmer and NFU Scotland’s Next Generation Chair Peter Moss.

NFU Scotland’s Next Generation Chair Peter Moss, a judge on the panel said: “We know that Scotland’s farmers have already taken steps to tackle climate change.

"However, we also know that in the future, we are going to need to do more to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.

"That is why we want to hear from those who are already taking steps to reduce their emissions."

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon said the initiative will highlight the importance of Scottish farming’s response to climate change, and show the work being done by the sector.

“We saw through the work of the Young Farming Climate Champions the importance of the enthusiasm and innovation that young farmers and crofters bring to the sector," she added.

“Everyone plays their part in the aim to meet our world leading climate change targets and it is important that we all work together to meet these targets.”