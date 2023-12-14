Concern as magpie removed from Wales' 2024 general licences

It will be an offence for Welsh farmers and land managers to control magpies from the new year in Wales, a review of general licences has confirmed.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has published its general licences (GLs) for wild bird control for 2024, following the completion of a review of its 2023 GLs.

The most significant change is that in the new year, it will be an offence to kill or take magpie under GL001.

This licence is for the purpose of preventing serious damage or spread of disease to livestock, foodstuffs for livestock, crops, vegetables or fruit.

Rural campaigners at the Countryside Alliance warned that the move would "inevitably result in damage to both livestock and crops".

Species which will remain on the 2024 GL001 are Canada goose, carrion crow, feral pigeon, jackdaw and woodpigeon.

NRW has removed magpie from GL001 due to the conservation status changing from green to amber.

The species' population in Wales has decreased by between 25% and 50% in the last 25 years, according to the body.

Responding, Rachel Evans, Countryside Alliance's director for Wales said: "Once again, we are faced with a poor decision made by the quango that is supposed to be an evidence-based organisation.

"This again deepens the divide between the agricultural sector, the countryside, and Natural Resources Wales.”

She added: “We have already seen NRW remove magpie from GL004 which was the licence to control certain species for the purpose of conserving wild birds.

"The removal of magpie from the GL001 will inevitably result in damage to both livestock and crops, which will be detrimental to the welfare of livestock and cause economic harm to farmers."

Any individual with a need to control magpie to prevent damage to livestock through direct attack and to prevent the spread of disease to livestock will need to apply for a specific licence from NRW.

For the issuing of specific licences, evidence must be supplied by the applicant of the risk of serious damage posed.