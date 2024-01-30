Concern as new Brexit checks on imported fresh goods soon roll out

Border checks on plant and animal products arriving from the EU come into force tomorrow, amid fears of increased red tape and price hikes.

A variety of fresh goods will be subject to different rules from Wednesday (31 January), with imported items classified by the government as medium or high risk.

Fresh produce, including vegetables, fruit, cut flowers and plants, will need to have a health certificate to accompany them.

The changes will replicate what the European Union has had in place for UK exporters for the past three years.

They will roll out before the more significant changes in April, when the UK's new border operating procedures will alter the landscape for importing goods.

Under these revised regulations, physical inspections at borders will become a standard practice, affecting a wide range of commodities.

This change is particularly impactful for lorries transporting mixed consignments from various sources to multiple UK customers.

The introduction of the Common User Charge (CUC) will play a pivotal role in this new framework.

Each unit of different species of flowers, for instance, will incur a CUC, with industry warning it would lead to a considerable escalation in costs.

This charge is not just a nominal fee; it represents a substantial financial burden, especially for mixed assignments.

The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) has warned that the CUC's far-reaching effects would be felt across the board, marking a significant shift in the UK's approach to handling imports post-Brexit.

In October, some items that are currently categorised as low risk, may be moved to the category of medium to high risk.

These include fruits and vegetables, of which a combined 35% are imported to the UK from the EU.

The FPC have estimated that this move would add around £200 million of extra costs, which equates to a £3m pounds value of fruit and veg.

In stark contrast, the government claims that the cost passed on to consumers will be negligible.

They say it will be less than 1%, but the FPC warned there's a real fear that these checks and delays would 'inevitably cost the industry dearly'.

Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the body, said: "The industry was shocked to learn that the government is planning to move several European fruits and vegetables into the medium risk category with effect of October 2024.

“We are seeking urgent clarity; however the October date has now removed from Defra’s website, which simply causes further confusion.

“The cost implication is basically a combination of different fees that the industry will have to pay to the UK government to manage the import process and subsequent inspections.

“There's a much more effective way of actually managing the controls, which are absolutely appropriate, and that allow controls at the point of destination. These have already been approved by the UK government.

“The 200 million pounds that I'm talking about is, in essence, a tax by the UK government to manage this process - no more no less."

He added: "Ultimately, the industry cannot absorb these costs and unfortunately unless the government changes its mindset, these costs will occur from later this year.”

Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the NFU, explained how he believes the new bio-checks are necessary, as many in the farming industry were concerned about asymmetric trade.

He said: “British farmers and growers are very proud of the standards we produce to and maintaining our biosecurity at the borders is absolutely essential.

"We need to stop the risk of any plant and animal diseases coming in."

At the retailer end of the spectrum, Iceland chief Richard Walker remarked: “The can has been kicked down the road for a very long time… but the reality is if you ask me exactly what's going to happen and how it's going to go, I don't know.

“We'll have to suck it and see, and we'll see what the consequences are but you know it is more friction and it feels that it has been bungled by the government.

“I think the Conservatives have failed the nation,” Mr Walker continued. “They've drifted badly out of touch with people like my customers.

“The country is in a mess. It’s in a significantly worse place than it was 14 years ago and I’m an optimist."

“But we need to get our sense of national pride back. We need to get growth back.”