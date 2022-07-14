Concern as trailer theft soars by 69% in the first half of 2022

Trailer theft has increased by 69% during 2022 and is expected to rise further due to high demand and reports of trailers selling at inflated prices.

The figure includes trailers of all varieties, but there has been a recent increase in the theft of agricultural trailers, including horse boxes and other livestock trailers.

Changes to towing rules are also thought to be behind the increase in trailer thefts, where, as part of government plans to tackle the HGV driver shortage crisis, the car and trailer towing test was scrapped last year.

Since December 2021, most drivers have been legally able to tow a trailer up to 3500kg, without taking an extra test.

Theft of trailers is a serious issue for members of the farming and rural community, seriously impacting livelihoods.

Last month, Opal ACE, the dedicated Agricultural and Construction Equipment (ACE) specialist police unit, hosted a policing forum surrounding trailer theft.

Forces reported several instances of precursor events which included ‘suspicious activities’ seen on or near farms prior to thefts.

Drones have been reported to be flying across sites prior to crimes occurring to identify the location of trailers to steal.

Farmers were advised that if they witness similar incidents, they should report it to the police and view such events as a possible indicator that an offence may soon take place.

Kevin Howells, managing director Datatag, a trailer security firm, commented on the thefts: “This is a vicious circle - with the unprecedented demand on vehicle components and trailer parts, delivery times on new trailers can run into months if not years pushing up prices of used trailers.

"Criminals and fraudsters are taking full advantage of this which is why it’s important to securely permanently mark and register your trailer and to conduct careful identity inspections of second-hand trailers."

He added: "Walk away if the ID and chassis numbers are tampered with or missing and report your suspicions to the police.”

The NFU Mutual in collaboration with NaVCIS (National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Services) recently produced a series of videos helping to combat rural crime.

In the videos, Bob Henderson, from the NFU, talks to NaVCIS's DC Chris Pigott about various measures rural businesses can take to prevent rural crime.

Methods include keeping security updated, CCTV and floodlights in addition to marking machinery, trailers and tools with CESAR marking.