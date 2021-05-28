Concern raised over issue of unused crofts in Scotland

Concern has been raised over the issue of unused crofts in Scotland and what more can be done to help attract new entrants.

The Crofting Commission has announced results of its Croft Under-use and Availability Survey, in which over 400 crofters responded.

The aim of the survey was to gain insight into the most perceived reasons for unused crofts and what could be done to help tackle this issue.

The survey's findings show that 87% of respondents identified unused crofts as an issue in their area.

Contributing factors for under-use include crofters living away from their croft and crofters retaining them as a valuable financial asset.

Another factor highlighted was that some resident crofters had no desire to work their crofts.

Concerns were also raised by 90% of the respondents that a lack of availability of crofts to new entrants was an issue in their area.

When asked to identify the perceived factors needed to encourage crofters to make crofts available to new entrants, respondents, again, identified four key areas of focus.

Heather Mack, of the Crofting Commission, explained: "These were the need for an increase in promotion of the benefits of making crofts available to new entrants, and increasing the understanding amongst crofters of regulatory options such as assignation, subletting and division that could be used to create an opportunity for others."

Respondents also said there was a need for community pressure to see crofts well used, and for more action by the Commission in respect of non-resident crofters or crofters that did not cultivate their croft.

The feedback points to the need for a combined approach by the communities themselves, at the Crofting Commission and crofter representative bodies, Ms Mack said.

“The survey cites enforcement work is top of the list and essential, but that educational/promotional work, combined with direct community pressure is very important too,” she added.

“The demand from new entrants and existing crofters to access crofts is keenly felt by both crofting communities and the Commission; we all need to work together to encourage turnover of crofts to create opportunities and increase active crofting.”

Of the 410 responses received, just over 65% were from Lewis and Harris (31%), Skye (20%) and Uist and Barra (15%), with a further 9% from West Highland, 6% from South Highland and 5% from Sutherland.

The remaining respondents were from Argyll and Bute, Caithness, Central Highland, Lochaber, Morar and Ardnamurchan, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.