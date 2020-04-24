Concerns mount over risk of wildfires to farmers' livelihoods

Wildfires have the capability to devastate farmland as well as the lives of people living and working in rural communities

The risk of wildfires in the countryside has been raised following several incidents across the country in recent weeks due to dry and windy weather.

More than thirty firefighters were recently deployed to tackle a substantial wildfire in the Kilpatrick Hills, West Dunbartonshire.

Similar fires have also happened across Scotland, including incidents in the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway and Stirling.

On Monday (20 April), wildfires broke out at the Simonside Hills in Northumberland, just a week after firefighters were called to the same spot.







There have also been recent fires in Lancashire, the Peak District and on the North Yorkshire Moors.

And last month, firefighters battled gorse fires across Cornwall with fires in Mullion, Penzance, St Ives and Launceston.

The Countryside Alliance is now raising awareness of the potential damage of such fires and on measures that can be taken to mitigate their risks.

The risk at spring time is particularly prevalent as dead vegetation left over from the winter, higher temperatures and lower humidity levels can come together with deadly effect.

Wildfires in the UK are becoming more frequent. 2018 and 2019 together saw more damage caused by wildfires than the entirety of the previous decade, with nearly 50,000 hectares destroyed in over 200 wildfires.

Sarah Lee, head of policy at the Countryside Alliance, said wildfires can have 'potentially devastating impacts' on farming and local communities.

"It is essential that all steps are taken to reduce the risk, this includes increasing education for those that enjoy our beautiful countryside," she said, adding that raising awareness is the key to reducing risk.

“Remaining vigilant, especially during spells of hot dry weather like we have now, is essential." Furthermore, she said disposing of litter correctly, in particularly smoking materials, can help prevent wildfires.

"On top of this, at a time when our emergency services are already over-stretched due to Covid-19, we cannot risk jeopardising their vital resources.”