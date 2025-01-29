Concerns raised over continued fall in Scottish dairy herd numbers

The Scottish dairy sector has raised concerns over the continued decline in herd numbers, with the latest figures showing a fall of 23% over the last decade.

The Scottish Dairy Cattle Association (SDCA) has revealed a net decrease of 30 dairy herds during 2024, bringing the total number of milking herds to 764.

NFU Scotland said the decline was 'disappointing', as many farmers continued to grapple with issues such as rising input costs and labour shortages.

Throughout last year, the number of dairy cows decreased by 257, making the current total 183,391.

Despite these declines, the average herd size increased to 236, up by nine from 2023.

Ayrshire experienced the most significant decrease with a net loss of 15 herds, followed by Dumfriesshire with a net loss of five herds.

However, both regions saw new dairy herds start up with more expected to begin operations in 2025.

Bruce Mackie, chair of NFU Scotland’s Milk Committee said: “It is always disappointing to see a year-on-year decline in the number of Scottish dairy herds a trend that has persisted over the past decade.

"The continued struggle with labour shortages, rising input costs, increase regulatory pressures, and market uncertainty all contribute to the challenges faced by our dairy farmers."

However, despite these challenges, Mr Mackie noted that Scottish dairy farmers were producing more milk from fewer, more efficient cows.

"This increase in efficiency is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our farmers," he explained.

"Furthermore, the industry is not carrying the ‘carbon cost’ of unproductive animals, which is crucial when addressing climate change and reducing our carbon footprint."

According to the SDCA figures, Scottish herds are producing more milk per cow than any UK nation, which is important for efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint per litre of milk.

And globally, Scotland remains a vital place to produce milk competitively, given the temperate maritime climate, well-invested herds with high average yields, and resistance to climate shocks.

Mr Mackie concluded: "We have a great tradition of skilled stockpeople, and with continuing investment in processing infrastructure, I am optimistic that our industry has a bright future.”