Confidence survey extended as farmers face ongoing uncertainty

The NFU has extended its farmer confidence survey for 2026, giving farmers more time to have their say as the sector continues to grapple with policy change, rising costs and ongoing uncertainty.

The union said the survey, now open until 6 February 2026, plays a crucial role in shaping its policy development and lobbying work, feeding directly into discussions with government and key industry decision-makers.

Taking around 15–20 minutes to complete, the online questionnaire asks farmers about their confidence for the year ahead, as well as their views on the pressures currently facing farm businesses.

These include recent changes to inheritance tax, the relaunch of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), and wider cost pressures, with responses used to inform the the industry's future positions and priorities.

The NFU said extending the deadline would help ensure as many farmers as possible can take part, so that the breadth of experience across the sector is fully reflected.

The importance of participation was underlined by last year’s findings, which revealed the scale of the challenge facing UK agriculture.

Farm business confidence fell beyond 2024’s record lows, reaching the weakest levels since the Farmer Confidence Survey began 15 years ago.

The results followed what the NFU described as another “hammer blow to farmers”, after Defra abruptly closed SFI applications in March.

More than 900 farming businesses across all major UK farming sectors responded, highlighting mounting financial pressure and policy uncertainty.

Around 85% of landowners said reforms to agricultural property relief and business property relief would increase their inheritance tax liability. Of those affected, 32% said they planned to cut investment to manage the impact.

That figure rose to 42% among mixed arable and livestock businesses and 49% for arable farms.

Meanwhile, 88% of respondents said the phasing out of direct payments would have a negative impact on their business.

Rising costs were also a major concern, with 76% of employers expecting to be affected by increases in employers’ National Insurance contributions.

As a result, 65% anticipated a reduction in profits, while 43% said they expected to scale back investment.

With confidence across the sector still fragile, the NFU said responses to the extended 2026 survey will be vital in shaping its priorities and strengthening its case to government in the year ahead.