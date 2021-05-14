Consultation launched on ending NI Agricultural Wages Board

A public consultation has been launched on proposals to abolish the Agricultural Wages Board (AWB) in Northern Ireland.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots announced the plans, saying there was 'little justification' for the industry to have 'special considerations of a wage board'.

The AWB, established 80 years ago, sets minimum rates of pay and conditions for farm workers.

However, various pieces of legislation had been introduced that 'greatly improved' the level of protection afforded to workers, Mr Poots said.

Legislation rolled out over the years cover areas such as minimum wage, holiday entitlement and sick pay.

"Agricultural wage-setting and the Agricultural Wages Board stem from a time in the early 20th century when intervention was necessary," he said.

“The agricultural and employment context has undergone significant change since the introduction of these mechanisms and various pieces of employment legislation have been introduced.

“I consider it an appropriate time to determine if government intervention in the agricultural labour market, by way of the Agricultural Wages legislation, remains necessary.

"Later this year, after the consultation, I will bring forward proposals to Assembly to consider abolishing the agricultural wages framework," he added.

Following abolition, Mr Poots said regulatory and administrative burden on agricultural businesses would be consequently reduced.

He said the sector would be brought in line with the rest of the economy, with all workers receiving the protections afforded by wider employment law and UK minimum wage rates.

Farmers and farm workers can respond to the consultation on DAERA's online consultation page or by emailing AWBconsultation@daera-ni.gov.uk.

The closing date for responses to the consultation is 8 July 2021.