Consultation launched on proposed Easton & Otley split

A public consultation has been launched to gather views on the future of troubled land-based college Easton and Otley.

The college, which has about 5,000 students specialising in courses such as agriculture, could split up and merge with two other colleges.

Subject to consultation, from January 2020 the college will see its Easton Campus becoming part of City College Norwich, and its Otley Campus joining Suffolk New College.

Easton and Otley is now holding a consultation where the public will have the opportunity to put forward their views on the merger and to work to help shape its future.

An update posted on its website said: “We continue to believe that this is the best way to secure the long-term future of land based education across Norfolk and Suffolk, and to reinforce and develop our commitment to serve the employers and industries that depend on us to provide the sector with talented and motivated youngsters.”

Mark Pendlington, Chair of Easton and Otley, said it has been a 'tough couple of years' for the college.

“Make no mistake though, there remains much to do and we will continue our focus of building upon the progress already made.

“Together with our new college partners we will be driving exciting new potential in technologies and applied sciences, working ever more closely with universities and researchers to lead the way internationally in showing what a modern, mobile and dynamic regional economy can deliver for UKplc,” he said.