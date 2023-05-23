Consultation launched over permit changes to Dairy Crest plant

The Environment Agency has launched a consultation over permits put forward by Dairy Crest, as it seeks to boost cheese production at its Cornwall plant.

The Environment Agency is seeking views from the public on permit changes for the Davidstow Creamery, located in Camelford.

Dairy Crest, which owns the plant, wants to increase cheese production capacity from 9.6 tonnes per hour to 11.4 tonnes per hour.

Also included in the permit changes are operational updates and improvements, including to the nearby effluent treatment works.

The agency said it had itself applied for a permit variation to review the limits and parameters associated with the current discharge of treated waste water.

The Environment Agency added it would ensure that these "sufficiently protect" the River Inny.

An EA spokesperson said: "In order for the permit to increase production to be granted, Dairy Crest Limited will need to show they are putting in place the necessary measures to protect people and to prevent or minimise emissions and impacts on the environment.

"When considering the permit variations, we are limited to issues covered by the environmental permit.

"These include but are not limited to: General operation of the site; emissions to air and water; pollution to surface and groundwater; noise; odour.

"Following the initial consultation, if the Environment Agency thinks it may grant the permit variations we will consult again before reaching a final decision on each permit variation."

This Environment Agency's consultation is open until 27 June 2023.