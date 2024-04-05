Consultation seeks views on rolling out hydrogen-powered tractors

Hydrogen-powered tractors could be a regular sight in Britain's fields if new plans are given the approval by the government.

New regulations, set out in a consultation, would allow hydrogen-powered tractors, diggers and forklifts to be used on roads and fields across the country.

The government said a switch to the cleaner technology would allow construction and farming to decarbonise faster.

Alongside electric, hydrogen is one of many sustainable fuel sources that could accelerate decarbonisation.

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister, Anthony Browne, said: "Allowing hydrogen-powered tractors, diggers and forklifts to use our roads is a common-sense move to help reduce emissions.

"These proposals are an important part of our plan to decarbonise transport in the UK, with skilled jobs in British companies helping roll out this cutting-edge hydrogen technology, making it more affordable and commonplace."

The launch of the consultation comes after the government issued JCB with a vehicle special order last year, giving the machinery firm permission to test its hydrogen-powered diggers on UK roads.

The new proposals will expand this permission permanently across the sector, meaning manufacturers can more easily scale up production of sustainable equipment where battery electric power is not practical.

The consultation closes for responses on 24 April.