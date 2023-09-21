Consultation to launch on precision-bred organisms in food and feed

Food experts have agreed on aspects of the new process to regulate the use of precision-bred organisms (PBOs) for use in food and feed, with a consultation due soon.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) Board met yesterday (20 September) to decide on new regulations for PBOs in England only.

Following agreement on the preferred approach, detailed proposals will be subject to public consultation before the FSA formally provides advice to the government.

Professor Susan Jebb, chair of the FSA said: “We are developing a system which will allow us to provide sufficient scrutiny so we can be confident that precision bred products that make it through the authorisation process are safe for people to eat.”

She explained that advice from the FSA’s science committee suggested that PBOs present no inherent additional risk when compared to traditionally bred organisms.

However, because the technology is new and constantly developing, the FSA said it was necessary to introduce regulation to provide oversight and safeguards for public health.

The Board said they were keen to see an authorisation process that could accommodate the types of applications that may come through the system in the future.

Prof Jebb noted that the new system should be sufficiently flexible to respond to future scientific developments and agile enough to keep pace with innovation.

The two-tiered approach to regulation would encompass applications with minor changes that might mirror those from traditional breeding (tier 1), and those where the changes could significantly alter the nature or composition of the consumed product (tier 2).

The Board considered the proposed approach and agreed that tier 1 applications should be notified to the FSA so they can be included on the public register.

It was agreed that, just as for other food authorisation regimes, food businesses should be responsible for understanding their legal obligations and ensuring that products are submitted for authorisation under the correct process.

For PBOs, businesses must notify the FSA if their product is a lower-risk, tier 1 PBO, using criteria set by the FSA. The FSA will then authorise the product.

Tier 2 PBOs, which may be higher risk, must go through an FSA risk assessment. In all cases, businesses must have the necessary information and evidence to understand any safety risks.

Professor Jebb highlighted specific questions raised by the organic sector on this subject and recommended that officials have additional conversations with these stakeholders.

She said: “This topic has attracted considerable external interest and we will continue to engage formally and informally with stakeholders so that we really try to understand perspectives, and that will inform the way this process develops.

"This is an England only act, but it will impact the devolved countries and we continue to maintain regular dialogue across the four nations.

"We need to develop a proportionate way of authorising precision bred organisms in food and feed that is both responsive to developments in science technology and that protects consumers.”

The FSA said it expects to launch a formal public consultation in November.