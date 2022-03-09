Contracting prices will increase this spring, NAAC warns

Contracting prices will increase this spring as fuel prices and machinery costs continue to climb, the National Association of Agricultural Contractors has warned.

The NAAC said contracting prices would have to rise "in the coming days and weeks" for professional contractors to be able to "sustain their own businesses".

The trade association said fuel prices had "doubled and continue to climb", while machinery costs had "spiralled" and labour remained a premium for skilled operators.

Over 90 percent of farmers in the UK use a contractor, according to the NAAC.

"It will no longer be possible for agricultural contractors to retain static prices," James Bannister, NAAC chairman stated.

He said that in the last few days red diesel prices had leapt from 80ppl to well over a pound and climbing, with fuel getting harder to source.

Meanwhile, machinery replacement costs and keeping good labour were "already causing a massive headache" for contractors, before the current fuel hikes.

It comes as the expectations on contractors continue to rise, with environmental protection, specialist training, record keeping and having the latest technology all requiring a new level of expertise and equipment.

But the trade association said it was currently the costs of the basics that were "forcing tough decisions".

Jill Hewitt, the body's chief executive said: "Only the foolish will try and cling to stationary prices this spring.

"Any contractor that understands their own costs will recognise that price increases are vital to keep pace, earn a living and retain some stability and longevity in their business.

"Many farmers now rely on their contractor to take on roles that they may no longer have the labour, skills or machinery to complete – but contractors cannot be expected to bankroll their customers and the industry must brace itself for price rises."

The NAAC has recently launched a new online pricing tool for its membership, with Andersons Consulting, to allow contractors to evaluate each operation.