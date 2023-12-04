Control of DairyPro and PigPro moves from AHDB to BASIS

AHDB's management of online training records DairyPro and PigPro has moved away from the levy board to BASIS, a registered charity, as of today.

Membership of the schemes for the dairy and pork sectors is unaffected, with users still able to log activities as normal.

The immediate changes affecting existing members are the new contact details for both services, and a change of web address for PigPro.

AHDB’s knowledge exchange manager, Izak Van Heerden, said: “Following last year’s Shape the Future levy payer vote it was clear levy payers wanted us to focus on promoting and protecting our reputation in the dairy and pork sectors at home and overseas.

"We selected BASIS due to their demonstrated expertise in administering continuing professional development schemes, ensuring the best possible value for our levy payers and a seamless continuation of service.”

BASIS has significant experience of running and administering CPD and membership schemes, both in their own right or for other organisations.

Dr Andy Brooks, head of education at BASIS, said that ongoing professional development and training were 'fundamental' to the future of the agricultural sector.

He added: "It is vital that businesses remain profitable and stable so that we can provide healthy, safe food for our growing population.

"We look forward to working with members/users over the coming months.”

PigPro and DairyPro new details

• Hotline number (both): 01335 210853

• DairyPro email: dairypro@basis-reg.co.uk

• Pigpro email: pigpro@basis-reg.co.uk

• DairyPro website (remains the same): dairypro.co.uk

• PigPro website: pigpro.co.uk