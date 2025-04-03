Convicted hare courser jailed for breaching criminal behaviour order

A convicted hare courser has been sentenced to prison for violating the conditions of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Craig Rooks admitted to breaching his CBO at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, which was handed down to him following a hare course incident in 2023.

Officers stopped him driving a Toyota Rav 4 in violation of the order, which prohibits him from traveling in Lincolnshire with dogs, or alongside individuals with dogs, during the hare coursing season.

Mr Rooks was originally issued the CBO after being convicted of hare coursing on farmland in October 2023, and the order remains in effect for 10 years until October 2034.

On 26 March 2025, Mr Rooks pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates' Court to breaching the order.

As a result, he received an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 in CPS costs.

Hare coursing and poaching can lead to criminal damage, theft, vandalism, and violence against farmers and landowners.

Following the sentencing, PC Karen Irving, of Lincolnshire Police said: “Rooks failed to show any respect for the law, courts, or our rural Lincolnshire communities by breaching his criminal behaviour order.

“Rooks was found to be in Lincolnshire with four dogs present in his vehicle, as well as breaching the order Rooks was also dealt with for a speeding offence, he was travelling at 40mph in a 30mph limit.

“If you come to our county to hare course or poach any other animal we’ll be watching and waiting for you.”

Farmers plagued by hare coursers can take part in an ongoing consultation on court sentencing guidelines, with hopes the outcome could make a real impact.

Following long-term lobbying, the Sentencing Council's consultation will look at the guidelines for the courts when dealing with hare coursing offences. It runs until 25 April.