Conwy livestock farm available to let on 5-year FBT

A 186-acre livestock farm located in Conwy is now available on a 5-year fixed term farm business tenancy (FBT).

Penllyn Farm in Eglwysbach, Conwy is available to let from 1 December 2021, and admissions are being encouraged ahead of the 10 September deadline.

The holding is offered on a 5-year FBT as an initial trial term, with the intention of a longer term arrangement which can be negotiated towards the end, if successful.

It comprises a traditional stone built farmhouse, a range of traditional and modern farm buildings suitable for livestock farming.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

The farm consists of approximately 186 acres (75 hectares) of mixed grazing and pasture land.

The land situated around the farm buildings is well suited for year-round sheep and cattle grazing, according to Carter Jonas.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

The outgoing tenant has grazed sheep and beef cattle in recent years but prior to this ran a successful dairy herd on the holding.

Offers must be received by noon on 10 September 2021 in a sealed envelope marked ‘CONFIDENTIAL – PENLLYN FARM TENDER’ at Carter Jonas, Canon Court North, Abbey Lawn, Shrewsbury, SY2 5DE.

For further information, contact Elis Jones on 07500 102552 or Ralph Collins on 07977 551703 or by emailing shrewsbury@carterjonas.co.uk.