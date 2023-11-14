COP Countryside: UK farmers to discuss industry's climate change policies

British farmers will discuss how they are helping to combat climate change and improve sustainability as the Countryside COP initiative returns.

Now in its third year, the series of online events will host a variety of rural organisations showcasing what the industry is doing to help the UK's net zero goals.

Farm leaders will demonstrate what the industry has achieved so far and how agriculture can continue to play a role in achieving climate change ambitions.

The programme, which takes place as the UN's Climate Change Conferences (COP) gets underway in the UAE, will include themes such as finance, science and technology, and nature-based solutions and land use.

The Agriculture & Land Use Alliance (ALA), which includes the likes of the NFU, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) and the AHDB, will host the programme.

NFU deputy president, Tom Bradshaw said: “Countryside COP provides another fantastic opportunity to showcase how rural communities and Britain’s food supply chain can contribute to a sustainable and resilient economy.

“For farmers and growers, it’s also a chance to explore how we can embrace the opportunities that come alongside the challenge of reaching net zero."

The Agriculture & Land Use Alliance called for farmers and other people in the industry to get involved in Countryside COP.

“All of us have a part to play in the journey to net zero and we are stronger when working together," a group spokesperson said.

"Countryside COP is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in the countryside and an ambition to reach net zero to come together – whether that’s to share their expertise, experience and knowledge or to learn from others."

COP Countryside will take place between 20-24 November.