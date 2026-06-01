Cornish dairy farmer banned from keeping livestock

A Cornish dairy farmer has been handed a suspended prison sentence and banned from keeping livestock for five years after admitting 13 animal welfare offences.

Martin John Charles Hambly, 52, from Liskeard, pleaded guilty to offences relating to cattle kept at Trenant and Ley Farms in Menheniot, near Liskeard.

He was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Friday 22 May after a prosecution brought by Cornwall Council.

The council said officers from Cornwall Council and the Animal and Plant Health Agency found animals being kept in unacceptable conditions, despite earlier advice being given.

Cornwall Council described the case as “particularly nasty”, involving a collapsed heifer found near death in dung with no food or water.

Officers first visited Trenant and Ley Farms in January 2024 and found a number of breaches of animal health and welfare legislation.

Hambly was given advice by the council and received a caution following that visit.

Further inspections in 2025 uncovered more offending, leading to the prosecution.

The offences included causing unnecessary suffering to a bovine and failing to provide cattle with a clean and well-drained lying area.

Hambly also admitted failing to provide cattle with a suitable environment, including allowing access to hazardous items.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to provide prompt or effective veterinary treatment to lame cattle.

The remaining offences related to the storage of cattle carcases, failures to apply ear tags to 16 dairy calves within 36 hours of birth, and failing to register 58 calves within 27 days of birth.

Hambly was given an 18-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also banned from keeping all farmed livestock for five years and has been given two months to dispose of his cattle.

The court ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £10,000 towards costs and pay a £26 surcharge.

Cornwall Council said Hambly had been given credit for his early guilty pleas and for co-operating with the investigation.

Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for community safety and public protection at Cornwall Council, said Hambly had failed to care for his animals properly despite receiving detailed advice.

“Despite being given detailed advice regarding animal health and welfare requirements, Hambly failed to care for his animals properly,” she said.

“This was a particularly nasty case, involving a collapsed heifer, found near-death, lying-in dung with no food or water.”

Cllr Marrington said the council would take action where repeated non-compliance was found.

“Where officers find repeated non-compliance, the Council will take action to protect animals from cruelty and maintain the reputation of the Cornish farming industry,” she said.