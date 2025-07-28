Cornwall Council seeks tenant for prime 100-acre farm near Falmouth

Cornwall Council is calling for farmers to seize an exceptional opportunity with an 11-year Farm Business Tenancy on the stunning 100-acre Meudon Farm near Falmouth.

The farm, predominantly Grade 2 pasture, is available on an 11-year tenancy and includes a well-maintained range of modern agricultural buildings.

The property features a four-bay timber-framed building with a central passage and cubicles, along with additional sheds including two Dutch barns.

Although currently used entirely as pasture, the landlord is open to proposals for arable use on parts of the land, subject to prior written approval.

Chris Anderson, partner at Carter Jonas in Truro, said: “Diversification proposals, alongside the principal farming enterprise, will be considered, but the holding should remain predominantly in agricultural use as a livestock or mixed farming enterprise.”

Viewings are scheduled for 29 July and 7 August. Interested parties must submit tenders by midday on 18 August.

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

Cornwall Council is particularly seeking tenants who are either new entrants aiming to establish a farming venture, existing graziers wishing to consolidate their farming activities on a fully equipped holding, or current tenants on smaller acreages looking to expand their operations.

Applicants are required to submit a three-year business plan, demonstrate clear evidence of financial backing, and show they possess the necessary husbandry skills to manage the farm effectively.

For enquiries, contact George Olver at Carter Jonas on 01872 879026 or email George.Olver@carterjonas.co.uk.