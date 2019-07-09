Cornwall Council seeks views on direction of farms estate

The draft strategy places a heavy emphasis on tenant farmers working towards environmental outcomes

Views are needed for a review looking into the future direction of Cornwall Council's 10,800 acre farms estate.

The estate is made up of approximately 1.5% of Cornwall’s land area, and lets 91 farm units to tenant farmers, employing approximately 11,000 people.

Last year the council launched a review and inquiry into the future of the estate taking evidence from 39 witnesses and made recommendations for a new Cornwall Council’s Farms Strategy.

The council are now consulting on the draft Cornwall Council’s Farms Strategy 2019 – 2039 which sets out intentions for the farms estate.







This strategy will be the framework for making a change in the role and purpose of the estate.

Specifically, it is looking at delivering environmental growth, promoting health and well being and enhancing the landscape of Cornwall.

The strategy also wants to provide a gateway into agriculture for new entrants to farm and provide a platform for them to grow their business.

The council wants to hear from a wide range of people, including current and prospective farm tenants, environmental groups and communities where estate farms are located.

To submit views, complete the survey by 5 August 2019.