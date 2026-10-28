Cornwall young farmers raise £8,500 to help bereaved children

CEO Julie Parker with Launceston YFC, who donated £6,000 to Penhaligon’s Friends alongside another chosen charity

Young farmers in Cornwall have raised £8,500 for children facing bereavement, as a local charity reports an 18% rise in demand for its support services.

Members of Launceston and Warleggan Young Farmers' Clubs raised the money for Penhaligon's Friends through fundraising activities including sheep shearing, tractor runs, dung runs, Big Breakfasts and bingo nights.

Launceston contributed £6,000, while Warleggan donated £2,500, with the funds helping provide specialist support to children and young people who have lost someone close to them.

The donations come as Penhaligon's Friends reports record demand for childhood bereavement support across Cornwall.

During 2025/26, the charity supported 1,304 bereaved children and young people aged up to 18, an increase of 18% compared with the previous year.

The fundraising was highlighted during National Young Farmers' Week earlier this month, which celebrated the theme of belonging and the importance of rural communities.

Both clubs organised a range of activities throughout the year, including Christmas tree collections and community events, to raise money and awareness of the charity's work.

The funds will help Penhaligon's Friends deliver support groups and memory days for children and families affected by bereavement.

Warleggan YFC present £2,500 to Penhaligon’s Friends, alongside their other chosen charities

Julie Parker, chief executive of Penhaligon's Friends, praised the dedication of members from both clubs.

"They have worked incredibly hard to fundraise, and it has been wonderful to visit meetings and events and follow their progress on social media," she said.

The charity provides specialist bereavement support across Cornwall, including one-to-one assistance, family and teenage groups, activity days and practical resources.

It relies on grants and donations to maintain its services, with community fundraising playing an important role in reaching families who need help.

Ms Parker said the young farmers' efforts had also helped raise awareness of the support available to children experiencing bereavement.

By organising fundraising events and involving their local communities, the clubs have helped spread information about the charity beyond those already familiar with its services.

"Community support like this helps us continue delivering our vital services and ensures we can be there for families in the future," she said.

Young Farmers' Clubs bring together members aged between 10 and 28, offering opportunities for friendship, personal development and involvement in community activities.

National Young Farmers' Week, held from 5 to 9 October, celebrated these connections and the contribution young people make to rural life.

The charity hopes the fundraising achievements of Launceston and Warleggan will encourage other Young Farmers' Clubs across Cornwall to support its work.

For the children and families receiving help, the £8,500 raised will contribute towards support groups and memory days, providing opportunities to remember loved ones and connect with others experiencing bereavement.