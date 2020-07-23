Coronavirus: AgriScot scheduled for November cancelled

Despite a significant easing of the lockdown, AgriScot organisers say there remains significant uncertainty with social distancing guidelines

A leading farm business event in Scotland scheduled to take place in November has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

AgriScot, a major agricultural business event, will not go ahead following the organiser's board meeting on Wednesday (22 July).

Scheduled to take place on Wednesday 18 November, AgriScot directors said they 'remained optimistic, until recently'.

There remained 'significant uncertainty and risk' relating to large scale indoor events such as AgriScot, the event's chairman, Robert Neill, said.







"We recognise that a socially distanced or restricted event cannot deliver the same benefits for visitors and exhibitors," he said.

"Lead in timescales determine that we could no longer delay a decision regarding November’s event and therefore today made the sad decision to cancel.

“Having carefully considered the matter, we do not believe that a virtual AgriScot in 2020 could adequately replace the face-to-face business event format."

However, Mr Neill added that organisers intended to mark this year's show with 'online activity', with more details to follow.

He said: “AgriScot is a successful annual event, which has experienced significant growth, particularly in terms of visitor numbers and the value placed on it by visitors and trade exhibitors alike.

"I and my fellow directors believe that we can return in 2021 with an even better AgriScot for this new decade.”