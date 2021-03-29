Coronavirus: Agritechnica postponed until 2022

Agritechnica will not go ahead this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the slow progress of vaccination programmes in Europe.

The German agri-machinery trade show was due to take place in Hanover in November later this year, and organisers were expecting more than 2,000 exhibitors.

The event is a meeting point for the entire agricultural machinery industry, as well as a leading international business platform.

But the bi-annual show will now go ahead on 27 February to 5 March 2022, the DLG (German Agricultural Society) has today confirmed.

With the four month postponement of the trade fair, the DLG said it believed that participating companies would have the necessary certainty required for planning.

Dr Reinhard Grandke, DLG CEO said: "The essential requirements for exhibitors, visitors and business partners to be able to gather again at Agritechnica are vaccine and test strategies that have been put into practice in Germany, Europe and worldwide.

"We are convinced that by late summer, which is the deadline for exhibitors to register for Agritechnica 2022, we will be able to give our exhibitors and visitors the clarity necessary for certainty in their planning."

Anthony van der Ley, Chairman of the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association, said the third wave of the pandemic was 'currently in full force'.

He blamed 'disappointing vaccination policies in the German federal and regional governments', which had 'unfortunately slowed us down for the time being'.

"We are now looking to spring 2022 with fresh momentum and renewed energy so that we can celebrate an Agritechnica together as we know it and love it."

Agritechnica will return to the exhibition grounds in Hanover, Germany, from 27 February to 5 March 2022.