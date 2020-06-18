Coronavirus: Dairy hardship fund now open for farmers

The dairy response fund has opened for applications from eligible dairy farmers in England in need of support following the coronavirus outbreak

The government's dairy hardship fund has now opened for applications for farmers in England impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Producers are able to apply up to £10,000 from today (18 June) to cover 70% of their losses across April and May incurred as a result of a drop in price.

It follows a reduced demand for milk with the closure of restaurants, bars, and cafes in recent months as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

To be eligible for support from the fund, farmers will need to demonstrate that they have suffered a reduction in the average price paid for their milk.







This must equate to 25 percent of their milk price or more in April 2020 when compared with February 2020.

The support aims to help farmers maintain production capacity and sustain their business without impacts on animal welfare.

Farmers will be able to apply for a single payment from the fund, which will be paid out from 6 July.

Applications can be submitted directly to the Rural Payments Agency (RPA). The deadline for applications is 14 August.

It follows the dairy industry's new £1m campaign, which aims to highlight the role dairy plays in people's lives during coronavirus lockdown.

The 12-week promotional push was launched by industry groups in partnership with the government.