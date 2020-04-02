Coronavirus: Farmer mows giant NHS sign in show of solidarity

A Devon farmer has mowed a giant NHS sign as a message of gratitude to those fighting the coronavirus on the front line.

Matthew Alford wrote the NHS sign at Great Hele Farm in South Molton, using GPS and a John Deere tractor.

He spent two hours planning and mowing the sign, and the letters are more than 100 metres high and nearly 400 metres wide.

Mr Alford told Devon Live that he thought Devon should 'do their bit for what's going on'.







“It's mental what's going on at the moment and what they're going to have to deal with," he told the paper.

"We're a close community in South Molton and there's a lot of wives here who are nurses and doctors working for the NHS.

"It's just nice to do something to make them aware it's not going unnoticed."

Barnaby Newell, who used his drone to film the stunt, added: "This image and video has had an amazing response in our effort to thank the NHS."