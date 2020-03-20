Coronavirus: Farmers' children can still go to school

Farmers are included on a list of 'key workers' whose children can still go to school despite them being closed for most families

Farmers and those involved in food production are included in a list of 'key workers' whose children will still be able to go to school amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The government unveiled the list on Friday (20 March) as schools close to most children across the United Kingdom.

The list ensures that children of the key workers will still be able to go to school as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic.

It includes professions such as doctors, nurses, midwives, teachers, nursery staff, police and transport workers.







Farmers are also included, as they are involved in food production.

Those involved in food processing, distribution, sale and delivery as well as those essential to the provision of other key goods (for example hygienic and veterinary medicines) are included.

The Department for Education said in a statement: "It is important to underline that schools, colleges and other educational establishments remain safe places for children.

"But the fewer children making the journey to school, and the fewer children in educational settings, the lower the risk that the virus can spread and infect vulnerable individuals in wider society.

"Schools are, therefore, being asked to continue to provide care for a limited number of children - children who are vulnerable and children whose parents are critical to the Covid-19 response and cannot be safely cared for at home."