Coronavirus: Farmers thanked for 'working tirelessly to feed nation'

Key Welsh farming industry figures will attend a digital government meeting today to discuss the impact of Covid-19

The Welsh government has thanked farmers for 'working tirelessly to feed the nation' as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact the country.

Industry representatives from Wales’ farming industry will attend a digital meeting with the devolved government today (14 April).

Challenges farmers face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed, such as falling prices and supply chain disruption.

Speaking before the meeting, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths expressed her gratitude and thanked farmers for their 'vital role' during the crisis.







"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about the most significant changes to civilian life since the Second World War," she said.

"This has had a real impact not just on our daily lives but on key sectors within our economy."

“It is an opportunity for me to sincerely thank our food industries – especially our farmers and fishers – who are working tirelessly to feed the nation.

"Thanks to those working hard to protect our natural environment and the important role they play to our communities, economy and environment often adapting their work, for example creating resources for children at home or providing people with mental health benefits through the appreciation of nature."

Ms Griffiths added: “As a government, we will do all we can to address the challenges brought by Covid-19 to these sectors. We must work together to face and overcome the challenges before us.”