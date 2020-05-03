Coronavirus: Farmers urge public to enjoy countryside responsibly

Members of the public have told to be 'vigilant' as farmers turn their livestock out and work with large machinery

Farming groups have called on the public to enjoy the countryside responsibly when exercising during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Many people have been making the most of the public rights of way network since the pandemic started, going on their daily exercise in rural areas.

But hundreds of farming businesses across the country have reported problems with public access during the virus outbreak.

Some farmers have highlighted their 'untold anxiety' over an increasing amount of people who are ignoring guidelines on exercise and permissible distances to travel to do so.







Now the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has urged the public to respect rural areas and stay on public rights of way to avoid accidents and incidents.

"We urge members of the public to be vigilant and aware in the vicinity of livestock and large machinery, when taking their daily exercise," CLA president Mark Bridgeman said:

“For those walking with young children, please ensure they are kept close to you.”

The rural group added that members of the public should take their litter home, always close gates and not block entrances or gateway.

Recent reports of dog attacks on livestock during the pandemic have also prompted the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) to urge dogs on a lead at all times.

The union has called for legislative changes that would provide police with more powers to obtain evidence for prosecution, seize dogs, ban offenders from keeping dogs and have dangerous dogs destroyed.

FUW animal health chairman, Ian Lloyd said: “We are reminding those taking respite in the countryside to also remember our farmers who are key workers producing our food at this very difficult time.

“Avoidable losses, such as those that happen when a dog attacks livestock, are unnecessary, bad for both dog and livestock welfare and add to the current financial stress being experienced by farming businesses at this time.”

The union stressed the importance of toughening legislation relating to dog attacks in order to help reduce the severe welfare and financial consequences that occur when sheep are killed by dogs.

Business losses include loss of stock, production decreases due to stress, abortions and the loss of future earnings from stock.

The costs can be significant and are coupled with insurance costs, veterinary bills and carcase disposal.

Farming groups have produced gate-post signs reminding members of the public to consider their use of footpaths during the Covid-19 outbreak.