Coronavirus: Farmers urged to apply for SMEs fund

The grant funding is seen as an opportunity for farmers to invest in new technology

Grant funding has been launched to help small and medium sized businesses recover from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

The European Regional Development Fund Programme will distribute grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to SMEs.

The aim is to help firms access new technology and other equipment as well as professional, legal, financial or other advice.

The scheme, which has been allocated £20m, is being administered by the 38 growth hubs led by the Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEP) across the UK, all of which are being awarded a minimum of £250,000.







Dan Murphy, of Savills food and farming team, urged farmers and rural firms to apply for the funding.

“This grant funding is a good opportunity for farmers to invest in some relatively low capital cost equipment or professional advice that could make a difference as they recover from Covid-19.”

Businesses will need to provide a quote for any work or purchases they intend to fund, and work must not have started on the project or goods been purchased.

“To have the best chance of securing a grant, businesses should prepare now by researching their options and sourcing quotations to submit with their application as there is expected to be high demand,” added Mr Murphy.