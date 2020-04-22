Coronavirus: Farmers urged to donate PPE to NHS

Farmers have been asked to donate any fluid resistant gowns or overalls they have which could aid the NHS in the battle against Covid-19

An urgent call has been made for farmers to donate any fluid resistant gowns or overalls to help the NHS in the battle against coronavirus.

The government is facing mounting criticism over the personal protective equipment (PPE) crisis, with hospitals close to running out of critical equipment.

Number 10 said it was working "around the clock" to address the lack of protective gear.

Now the National Pig Association (NPA) is encouraging farmers to donate any protective equipment they might have in their possession.







In some situations, NHS staff can use coveralls instead of gowns, helping to conserve the supply, the group said.

The NPA has been contacted by Simon Goodwin, a senior animal health officer at East Riding Council, who asked to send his plea out to pig producers.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said: “If anyone has a stash of paper overalls you are not using, please donate them to help with the battle against COVID-19, but make sure you check the specification first."

The spec of what the NHS is looking for can be viewed online on the NPA's website.