Coronavirus: Farmers urged to seek support if they need it

British farmers are finding themselves in yet another stressful position this year, the Tenant Farmers' Association said

Farmers have been encouraged to seek support if they need it as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on people's finances and mental wellbeing.

As each day passes, new challenges are presented to the industry including Covid-19 and the impact of the measures to control its spread.

The disease follows weeks of challenges from flooding and volatile markets, to the growing veganism and anti-meat agendas.

The Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA), one organisation urging farmers to seek help if they need it, said these challenges can lead to compromised mental health.







This can then have significant implications not only to themselves but their family and business.

The group said it is vital that farmers, like other industries, are properly supported and know how to access help when they need it.

"Identifying stress, and looking after your mental health, is incredibly important for every single person, especially in these uncertain times," TFA adviser, Adriana Vaux said.

“At a time in which farmers are already seeing a negative impact on their income, now more than ever farmers need support, especially those who farm land they do not own."

Miss Vaux added that self-isolation and social distancing is going to be a huge part of people's daily lives for some time to come.

"While many in the UK are facing restrictions on their freedom, for once farmers have a huge advantage over many.

"They have the space around their holding to get on, and to some degree, carry on,” said Miss Vaux.

Rural-based charities such as Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute (RABI), the the Farming Community Network, the Addington Fund and the DPJ Foundation offer support for those farmers in need.