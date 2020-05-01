Coronavirus: Fendt restarts production of machinery

Fendt has reopened its assembly lines to resume machinery production

German agri giant Fendt has restarted the production of machinery this week following the temporary closure of assembly lines due to Covid-19.

Production locations in Marktoberdorf, Asbach-Bäumenheim, Waldstetten and Hohenmölsen are all reopening.

AGGO, which owns Fendt, said 'important suppliers' in Europe and worldwide are now delivering parts again on schedule.

Christoph Gröblinghoff, chairman of AGCO/Fendt management, said the firm is 'very pleased' that the supply chains are 'intact again'.







"Assembly lines with high daily production rates are starting again. The changeover of the tractor assembly to a two-shift model is protecting our employees," he explained.

"It also brings, together with other measures, additional production capacities to work up the backlog partly or if necessary completely."

The tractor factory in Marktoberdorf has switched to a two-shift model on the assembly line, which allows 'greater protection' for the employees, the firm said.

At the same time, additional production capacity for reducing the production backlog is in place.

In a few areas where the safety distance cannot be maintained despite two-shift operation, the wearing of mouth-nose protection masks will be made mandatory.