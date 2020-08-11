Coronavirus: GB milk production back on track, AHDB says

Production is currently running slightly above AHDB's latest forecast, which was published in June, but only by a marginal 0.7%

Milk production in Great Britain is back on track following the lockdown period of the Covid-19 crisis, new figures by AHDB show.

Since April, the organisation has been estimating what milk deliveries could have been if farmers hadn’t taken measures to limit their milk production.

These estimates shifted from running above actual GB milk deliveries, to running roughly in line with it from the second week of July.

Katherine Jack, AHDB Dairy analyst said: "As of these latest estimates, milk production was cut by 75 million litres in Apr-June: 19m litres in April, 35m litres in May, and 21m litres in June.

(Photo: AHDB)

"This reduction was primarily driven by removing cows from the herd, as well as drying cows off early and limiting yield growth."

She added: "As the season continues, the lingering impact of coronavirus on markets may have further impacts on milk production."