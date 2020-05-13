Coronavirus: JCB partially restarts machinery production

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald explained that production has resumed at a 'very low level'

JCB has announced a partial re-starting of production at five of its UK factories to 'satisfy the demand' for agricultural machinery.

British production lines fell silent on 18 March and the vast majority of the machinery giant's 6,500 UK employees have been furloughed since April.

The Staffordshire-based firm has now confirmed that low levels of production are resuming with a package of safety measures introduced to protect employees.

These include employees to self-assess for Covid-19 symptoms before leaving home and temperature checks overseen by medical staff for employees.







The company will also issue surgical masks to office and shop floor employees and introduce provision of hand sanitiser.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald explained that production has resumed at a 'very low level', mainly to satisfy demand for agricultural machinery.

"Ahead of this re-start, an exhaustive review was undertaken to enable us to introduce wide-ranging measures that will best protect our employees," he said.

"The actions we have taken ensure that safe distancing between employees on-site can be achieved at all times. In circumstances where risks are greater, additional protective visors are being provided.

"The health and safety of our employees is absolutely paramount as we all adjust to this new normal and the measures we have put in place will ensure we all stay healthy and avoid risks.”

The Loadall division at the World HQ, Rocester, Staffordshire, JCB Earthmovers and JCB Landpower in Cheadle, Staffordshire have resumed production.

The JCB Transmissions in Wrexham and JCB Cab Systems at Uttoxeter has also resumed.

The move means a return to work for more than 400 employees.