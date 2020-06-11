Coronavirus: Jimmy's Farm to reopen after 'rock bottom trading'

Jimmy's Farm, located outside Ipswich, will reopen on 25 June following the attraction's 'rock bottom in 18 years of trading' (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Jimmy Doherty's farm attraction is set to reopen soon following the Covid-19 lockdown which saw the park reach 'rock bottom in 18 years of trading'.

Jimmy's Farm, located near Ipswich in Suffolk, will reopen its doors on 25 June after zoos and wildlife parks received the go-ahead earlier this week to open.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced outdoor attractions can reopen as long as they follow the government's social distancing rules.

But managing director Michaela Doherty told the BBC that it had been a 'frustrating' wait to reopen following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

She runs the farm attraction with celebrity farmer, and husband, Jimmy Doherty.

"We couldn't get a steer on when and how we were going to reopen, which is totally frustrating for any business," Mrs Doherty told BBC News.

"It was nonsensical that retail outlets could open but large wildlife parks couldn't - thankfully the lobbying from all the zoos and wildlife parks has worked."

The last few months had been the farm's "rock bottom in 18 years of trading - it's been the hardest of times", she explained, adding that it had been 'crippling' financially.

The farm's Twitter page announced the reopening on social media.

?? ‘Riding with you into sunnier days’ ??

OPENING OPENING OPENING 25th JUNE

.

.

We are opening our gates to adventurers, explorers and outsiders alike! Pre-ticketed only. Book here: https://t.co/w7sjuOuKRn #jimmysfarm… https://t.co/4wv1xjsmTO — Jimmys Farm (@JimmysFarmHQ) June 10, 2020

In an online update, Jimmy's Farm said that all visitors, including annual members, must book in advance to aid the attraction with managing the capacity.