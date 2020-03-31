Coronavirus: Lake District farmers urge public to remain at home

Farmers in the Lake District have urged the public not to leave their homes 'to come to ours'

The Lake District National Park along with local farmers have reminded people to remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Authority along with Cumbria Police, the National Trust, NFU and Farmer Network have urged the public to remain indoors.

Andrea Meanwell, Farming Officer for the National Park, said that she has been talking to concerned farmers over the issue.

“One farmer from Borrowdale said they usually love saying hello to people when they come through the yard," Ms Meanwell said.







"But at the moment they are having to keep children inside the house in order to maintain our social distancing and keep their family safe."

Maria Benjamin, a farmer from Nibthwaite Grange Farm, told the public to use discretion and avoid farmyards and rural homes when exercising.

“It’s a busy, stressful time on the farm with lambing and calving and farmers don’t need the additional worry of contamination to gates and property," he said.

Cumbria Police are also urging people living outside the county not to visit the national park as they aim to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery said: “We ask people to remember that many of the rights of way, paths, gates and stiles they might walk on or touch on a day out in Cumbria are on farmers’ land, near their homes - where they carry out essential work.

“Your visit to their property may be spreading the virus that could affect all of us."

He said while exercising is essential for physical and mental wellbeing, the public should avoid all unnecessary travelling in accordance with government rules and to stay away from rural homes when exercising.

“The message for people is that we all have an opportunity to protect our brave NHS workers and save lives. We are all in this together and we must all follow this essential advice,” he said.

In a bid to encourage people to observe social distancing guidance, the national park has produced signs for farmers to print at home to remind people to be cautious during the virus outbreak.

The signs remind people to keep a safe distance from others, to sanitise hands before and after touching shared surfaces such as gates and stiles and where appropriate, advise on alternative routes to minimise contact.