Coronavirus: LAMMA postponed to May 2022

The LAMMA Show has been postponed to May next year due to the worsening Covid-19 situation, organisers have confirmed.

The machinery event was due to take place in Birmingham on 11-12 January, but it has now been delayed to 4-5 May 2022.

Organisers of the show said the change in dates was in response to "the evolving Covid-19 situation due to the Omicron variant".

LAMMA typically welcomes over 600 exhibitors and 40,000 attendees face-to-face, who gather to connect over the latest farming machinery and equipment.

Sanjeev Khaira, of Agriconnect, organisers of LAMMA said: “Over the past few days, we have seen a significant increase in the uncertainty of Covid-19 regulations.

"However, with distribution and supply chain challenges and the potential lockdowns or restrictions, we are all uncertain about how the situation will look in January.

"After speaking with many of our exhibitors and attendees, we have taken the challenging decision to postpone.”

Kate Walsh, LAMMA Event Manager, added: "After listening to you, and sharing your concerns about the Covid situation, we believe moving the show to the spring will provide the best opportunity for us to meet face-to-face and deliver on the objectives of both our exhibitors and visitors.”

All plans for the 40th anniversary edition will be carried over to the May show, taking place on Wednesday 4 - Thursday 5 May 2022, at the NEC, Birmingham.