Coronavirus: LAMMA show postponed to May 2021

LAMMA has announced a change to the 2021 show date as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 situation

Organisers of the LAMMA show have pushed back January's event to May 2021 due to 'ongoing uncertainties' surrounding the pandemic.

The premier machinery event will be moved from its usual January date, with the 2021 event to be held on 25-26 May.

This date change is for the 2021 event only and LAMMA 2022 will revert to the normal early January date.

The LAMMA show is seen as a key part of the British farming industry's annual event calendar.







It has a reputation as a launch pad for a host of machinery from the UK and across the globe.

But organisers AgriBriefing said postponing the show was a result of the ongoing uncertainties around the Covid-19 crisis.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Group Events Director said: "We know how much everyone wants the show to take place; we’ve had record advance bookings with more exhibitors being signed up even in the last few weeks and lots of interest from visitors to attend.

"However, pushing on with a January show under the current circumstances does not feel like the right thing to do.

“This has not been an easy decision but listening to the wishes of visitors, exhibitors and sponsors, this will provide the best opportunity to ensure that everyone gets the experience and the value they have come to expect.”

The 2021 show will commence on 25 and 26 May at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.