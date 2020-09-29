Coronavirus: Landowner issued £10,000 fine after farm wedding

Up to 300 people are thought to have attended the wedding celebration despite coronavirus safety regulations (Photo: Google)

A Yorkshire landowner has been issued a £10,000 fine after allowing a wedding celebration on his farm despite the current Covid-19 regulations.

Police received reports of between 100 and 300 people present on land at Scarecrow Farm, New Farnley, near Leeds on Saturday (26 September).

Officers attended the area and confirmed there was a large number of people and loud music around a marquee in woods, in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

A number of vehicles were still entering the site and police resources were deployed to block the entrance and prevent anyone else attending.







While officers were working to identify the organisers, large numbers of people began to leave the site both on foot and in vehicles, with the event having fully dispersed by around 9.30pm.

Officers continued to monitor the site overnight and returned on Sunday morning to seize two industrial-size generators that had been used for the event.

A 49-year-old man was identified as being one of the landowners and was reported for summons for holding a gathering of more than 30 people in breach of legislation, which carries a £10,000 fine.

Police have now warned other landowners and farmers against allowing large gatherings that breach coronavirus regulations.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller said: “This large-scale event was an absolutely blatant breach of the restrictions that are in place to keep our communities safe.

“It is even more appalling that it came only the day after widespread media coverage highlighting the increased restrictions in Leeds that have been put in place to address recent rises in rates.

“Everyone should know by now what is expected of them, and no-one can be in any doubt that large gatherings such as this are completely unacceptable."