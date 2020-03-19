Coronavirus: Livestock marts urged to tighten public health rules

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, sales continue and marts are still open for business

The body which oversees livestock auction markets has tightened health recommendations for marts amid the spread of coronavirus.

Despite auction marts still open for business, new recommendations have been released to ensure that they do not become 'sites of concern' for farmers.

The Livestock Auctioneers' Association (LAA) said it is monitoring the Covid19 situation on an 'hourly basis'.

Following a meeting with Defra and the Welsh Assembly on Tuesday 17 March, the LAA said it has updated recommendations for conducting sales in member markets.







"We continue to work very closely with government to minimise risks," the body said.

"It should be noted that sales can continue and that markets are open for business.

"However, there are actions that the government are asking us to comply with, based on our input."

The LAA has released guidance to its members and are advising farmers to only stay at auction marts for 'as long as it takes to conduct business'.

It also advises that mart canteens remain closed, and 'suitable and plentiful' hand washing facilities are made available.

"Latest public health advice should always be followed, in line with our existing commitment to high standards of health, safety and biosecurity," the body added.

What does the LAA recommend for its auction mart members?

• Restrict the attendance of customers to as few as possible.

• Only those that are selling or buying should attend – onlookers and the public should be asked not to attend.

• Any person over the age of 70 should be requested not to attend sales

• Any person that is knowingly ill, showing symptoms of the virus, or has an underlying health issue should be requested not to attend sales

• Children should be requested not to attend sales

• Any female who is knowingly pregnant should be requested not to attend sales

• Mart canteens and cafes should be closed

• Consider reviewing non-essential food chain supply sales (fur and feather, shrub and plant sales etc.)

• Provide suitable and plentiful hand washing facilities – these facilities should be refreshed and kept clean at all times

• Members may see fit to supply disposable gloves to all attendees

• Ensure that the market and all public areas are suitably cleaned after every gathering

• Display notices to highlight how to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus