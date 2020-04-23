Coronavirus: Morrisons offers 5% discount for farmer suppliers

Morrisons has announced measures designed to support farmers during the coronavirus pandemic

Morrisons has announced new measures to support its farmer suppliers during the Covid-19 crisis, including a 5% discount on groceries.

The retailer is also opening steak and seafood bars to support farmers struggling to sell high-end cuts of meat due to the closure of the foodservice sector.

Customer demand and industry prices for certain foods have fallen dramatically since the lockdown started - as one third was destined for the restaurant and catering trade.

Meat and fish producers have been unable to sell certain products - including high quality steaks, joints, whole fish and shellfish - that might have been destined for cafes and restraurants.







Morrisons' ‘BBQ and Steak Bar’ as well a ‘BBQ and Seafood Bar’ will offer a wider selection of steaks, joints, and seafood to consumers.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said it is a 'very difficult time' for Britain's farmers and fishermen.

"We’re the biggest supermarket customer for British farmers and they continue to provide very good quality British food in the face of very real challenges.

"We want to show our thanks for all their work in feeding the nation and encourage our customers to buy British food.”

Additionally, the supermarket chain is offering a 5% discount on shopping until 12 July for its 2,700 farmer suppliers.

Eligible farmers include livestock suppliers supplying lamb, beef and pork into Morrisons; egg farmers supplying the retailer directly; dairy farmers with a Morrisons contract and fruit & veg growers supplying directly.