Coronavirus: Morrisons sells steaks for half price to help farmers

The opening of the bars aim to help struggling British farmers find a home for their produce

Morrisons are to sell restaurant quality steaks for half price from today as demand from restaurants has collapsed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

All of the supermarket’s fillet, sirloin, ribeye and rump steak prices will be slashed for the retailer's new Steak & BBQ Bar.

An 8oz fillet - normally costing £7.04 - will cost just £3.52. A typical fillet restaurant fillet steak costs more than £20.









Demand from restaurants for steaks and seafood has collapsed as a third of food sales normally go to the catering and restaurant trade. Producers therefore have a significant surplus to sell.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “We are playing our full part in feeding the nation and providing a home for some of the top-quality meat and seafood that our country produces.

"The opening of these bars will provide restaurant food at knock-out prices."

Additionally, the supermarket chain is offering a 5% discount on shopping until 12 July for its 2,700 farmer suppliers.

Eligible farmers include livestock suppliers supplying lamb, beef and pork into Morrisons; egg farmers supplying the retailer directly; dairy farmers with a Morrisons contract and fruit & veg growers supplying directly.