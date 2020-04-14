Coronavirus: New skills matching service to help Scottish farms

The service will provide farming businesses labour for livestock and animal welfare purposes

A new service has been launched to match Scottish farming businesses with potential employees and volunteers during the response to the coronavirus.

The Skills Matching Service ensures employers and potential employees with the right skills to get in touch with each other during the spread of Covid-19.

Farming businesses, which need help to continue to meet their animal welfare obligations, will be able to find workers with relevant skills and experience.

The initiative has been set up by Lantra Scotland, a charity funded by the Scottish government, which works to increase the number of employees in land-based sectors.







Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing said: “This Skills Matching Service has the potential to enable everyone with livestock and multiple animals to get the labour support and help they need during the pandemic.

“Our students and staff from colleges and universities; vets and vet nurses furloughed or made redundant, and individuals with relevant transferable skills can play a role in offering support.”

The service will focus on providing paid and unpaid labour to farms for livestock and animal welfare purposes while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Director of Lantra Scotland, Liz Barron-Majerik said: “This new service should make it easier for employers and potential employees with the right skills to get in touch with each other in these challenging times.

“We want to hear from individuals with skills and experience in areas such as agriculture, animal care and machine operation who are perhaps looking for work, a career change, or even those who are just happy to lend a hand, if needed.“

The Skills Matching Service has been developed with the support of industry groups such as NFU Scotland, the Scottish Crofting Federation and Scotland’s Rural College.

To join the initiative, visit www.scotland.lantra.co.uk/skills-matching-service, call 01738 310 164 and email SMS@lantra.co.uk.