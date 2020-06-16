Coronavirus: NFU Mutual unveils free uncollected egg cover

The cover has been launched to support egg producers affected by the impacts of coronavirus

NFU Mutual has launched a free uncollected egg insurance cover which protects producers if packers and processors are unable to collect due to contracting Covid-19.

The cover is designed to help protect producers if collection is disrupted by events such as the farmer, egg packers' or processors’ staff becoming ill or self-isolating.

It is part of NFU Mutual’s £32m coronavirus support package, which includes additional insurance cover and charitable donations.

Chris Walsh, farm insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “This is particularly important for the UK’s egg producers, who adhere to very high storage and hygiene standards."







There are tight windows when eggs can be collected after laying, leaving producers at risk of serious financial loss if collections can’t be made, he said.

“Our poultry specialists and network of agents across the country are continuing to liaise closely with producers and the farming unions so we can respond quickly as new risks emerge,” Mr Walsh added.

NFU Mutual has also introduced a range of measures including free extended public liability cover for farmers selling their own produce directly to the public.

The insurer has included Covid-19 in Personal Accident and Group Personal Accident policies to protect farmers and farm workers if they are unable to work due to contracting the virus.